EPIC Academy Presents a Dinner and Banquet

Administrators of EPIC Academy presents a Community Dinner Banquet and Auction on Saturday, November 1 at 6 pm. Guest speakers for the evening include Mayor Tim Kyle, Representative Kenji Holloway, and Mayor Luke Eaton. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $250 and individual tickets for $35.

Empowerment Preparatory Independent Christian Academy

6149 Highway 12 W

Sallis, MS 662-792-6858