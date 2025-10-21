Big Deals!
EPIC Academy Presents a Dinner and Banquet

Administrators of EPIC Academy presents a Community Dinner Banquet and Auction on Saturday, November 1 at 6 pm. Guest speakers for the evening include Mayor Tim Kyle, Representative Kenji Holloway, and Mayor Luke Eaton. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $250 and individual tickets for $35.
Empowerment Preparatory Independent Christian Academy
6149 Highway 12 W
Sallis, MS   662-792-6858

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122227021280262867&set=gm.24071310372544587&idorvanity=273737589395199