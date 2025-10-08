Photo Gallary: Kosciusko Attala Partnership Annual Banquet Returns

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) hosted its first banquet in five years on Tuesday, October 7, celebrating community achievement and business excellence.

The 2025 event took place at The Guitar Academy and The Carousel House, featuring entertainment by The Whispering Trees.

Guests enjoyed appetizers catered by The Jefferson Street Social, dinner by Jason’s Southern Table, and desserts by Behind The Pines.

The evening also included a silent auction and the presentation of community awards.

Award winners were as follows:

Small Business of the Year – Central MS Office Supply (not pictured)

Big Business of the Year – Cain Inc.

New Business of the Year – The Jefferson Street Social

Industry Excellence Award – Dickerson Petroleum

Resilience Award – Attala Steel Industries

Legacy Leader – Danny Holt (not pictured)

Young Professional of the Year – Madison Taylor

Behind the Scenes Hero – Prairie Farms

Downtown Champion Award – Melissa Boswell Townsend

Community Hero – Drew Myers

Spirit of Kosciusko – Angel Albin MacDonald

Community Table Award – Jason’s Southern Table

The Extra Mile Award – Peggy & Michael Davide

KAP Volunteers of the Year – Shane and Dawn McCown

The event marked a successful return for the long-standing community tradition, highlighting the people and businesses that make Kosciusko and Attala County thrive.