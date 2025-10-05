Friday Night Post-Football Party Noise, Etc.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–The celebrations following Friday night football in Kosciusko and Attala County kept police and deputies busy for several hours.

After the game Kosciusko Police were asked to help with several bus loads of people that had come into McDonald’s.

There were also several noise complaints from people who lived on Hwy. 12 west. People who were at a party going on at a lake were blasting loud music.

Those people agreed to turn the music off at midnight.

Police were also called to the new Kangaroon Crossing to help with crowd control in the parking lot, which is not an unusual happening on Fridays.

A deputy ended up going back out to the lake just before 1 a.m. to make sure the party was shutting down.