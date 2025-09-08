Holmes CC-Attala Center Hosting a Blood Drive

Holmes Community Colllege-The Attala Center is hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 9 from 11 am until 3 pm. The MS Blood Services blood mobile will be set up at 620 West Jefferson Street in Kosciusko. Each donor will receive a $15 Visa card. All donors must show their ID, and are encouraged to eat with 4 hours of donating blood, and drink plenty of liquids before and after making a donation.