Holmes CC-Attala Center Hosting a Blood Drive

Holmes Community Colllege-The Attala Center is hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 9 from 11 am until 3 pm. The MS Blood Services blood mobile will be set up at 620 West Jefferson Street in Kosciusko. Each donor will receive a $15 Visa card. All donors must show their ID, and are encouraged to eat with 4 hours of donating blood, and drink plenty of liquids before and after making a donation.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi RodeoFri, Sep 19 at 6:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Yockanookany River FestSat, Oct 4 at 7:00am
Greenlee Elementary Harvest FestivalSat, Oct 18 at 5:00pm
Greenlee Elementary