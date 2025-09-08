Big Deals!
HomeAttalaHolmes CC-Attala Center Hosting a Blood Drive

Holmes CC-Attala Center Hosting a Blood Drive

by
SHARE NOW
Holmes CC-Attala Center Hosting a Blood Drive

Holmes Community Colllege-The Attala Center is hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 9 from 11 am until 3 pm. The MS Blood Services blood mobile will be set up at 620 West Jefferson Street in Kosciusko. Each donor will receive a $15 Visa card. All donors must show their ID, and are encouraged to eat with 4 hours of donating blood, and drink plenty of liquids before and after making a donation.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Holmes County Sheriff Warns of Donation Scam

Holmes Community College unveils new athletic logo

Video: Kosciusko vs Neshoba Central Highlights (football)

Holmes Workforce Development to offer welding course on Ridgeland Campus

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center welcomes guest speakers

KHS grad named Police Chief at Holmes CC Goodman Campus

https://www.holmesbk.com/