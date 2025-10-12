Big Deals!
Hot Spot Found Saturday From Large Fire

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A hot spot was found by people who were tending the area burned by last weekend’s large fire. Saturday morning just after 11:30 they called and reported the rekindled hot spot on Attala Rd. 3226.

They stated that they were afraid with dry conditions and the wind blowing that there could be a danger of it catching back up.

Attala County firefighters were dispatched to the area to check it out.

After searching the area and talking with the people who called the hot spot in, the Mississippi Forestry Commission was called in for help.

