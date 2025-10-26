Man Says Wife Attacked Him, Friday Fight On Wheels

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A man who claimed his wife attacked him with a knife called for Attala deputies once his truck was stopped at the McAdams Quick Stop Friday night.

That call was just before 10 p.m. But, the fight started earlier at Peach Tree and Adams streets in Kosciusko.

Once the two reached McAdams, the altercation scalated, according to the man who called 911, and the woman came through the back glass of the truck and attacked the man.

Te man said he took the knife away and the woman went back out of the back glass.

The man left the McAdams Quick Stop in his RAM pickup, headed toward Durant, according to someone else who witnessed the fight at McAdams Quick Stop.

Once the truck left deputies were unable to find it.