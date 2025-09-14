Milk Truck Wrecks Trrying to Navigate Curve

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A milk truck wrecked in Kosciusko Sunday morning.

The call went out to emergency responders at one minute before 11 a.m. saying the wreck had happened at Arrowhead Dr. near Warrior Trail.

The initial report said that something was leaking from the truck.

A photograph was the scene showed it was milk leaking from a tank.

The driver was from Texas, as was the truck.

Emergency responders arrived and also notice a water pipe leaking and Kosciusko Water and Light was called.

A wrecker was called to right the trailer and truck. No one was reported seriously injured and no one was reported crying over the spilled milk.