Big Deals!
HomeAttalaPDS Harvest Carnival This Friday

PDS Harvest Carnival This Friday

by
SHARE NOW
PDS Harvest Carnival This Friday

Presbyterian Day School will host their annual Harvest Carnival this Friday from 5:30 – 7:30. The carnival will include festival games, bounce houses, face painting, Touch a Truck, and trolley rides.  You can also shop at the General Store and Silent Auction.  Admission is $5 and $20 for unlimited children’s armband.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Car Burns on Hwy. 19 Friday Evening

Little Whippets Cheer Camp participants to perform Friday night

Snake Partially Responsible for Friday Night Wreck

Breezy 103.7 to go live Friday, July 11 at noon

Grass Fire Reported Friday Night

Two-Car Wreck Friday Night In Kosciusko

https://www.holmesbk.com/