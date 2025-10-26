Two Domestic Incidents Saturday Afternoon

Big Deals!
KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Two unrelated domestic incidents were reported Saturday afternoon close to the same time.

The first was on Aponaug Rd. Police were called about a man and a woman fighting with the manreported to be beating the woman. That was just before 3 p.m.

It was reported shortly after that a neighbor tried to intervene and was in a fight with the man.

One person was taken into custody.

About 3:20 p.m. Attala County deputies were dispatched to a possible fight between a man and a woman the old Carack schoolhouse on Hwy. 35 in the northern part of the county. The woman who called said she believed the man had a gun.

The people involved in the fight were reported to have left and headed toward Kosciusko.

Shortly after deputies arrived they called for an ambulance.

 

 

