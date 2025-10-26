Two Domestic Incidents Saturday Afternoon

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Two unrelated domestic incidents were reported Saturday afternoon close to the same time.

The first was on Aponaug Rd. Police were called about a man and a woman fighting with the manreported to be beating the woman. That was just before 3 p.m.

It was reported shortly after that a neighbor tried to intervene and was in a fight with the man.

One person was taken into custody.

About 3:20 p.m. Attala County deputies were dispatched to a possible fight between a man and a woman the old Carack schoolhouse on Hwy. 35 in the northern part of the county. The woman who called said she believed the man had a gun.

The people involved in the fight were reported to have left and headed toward Kosciusko.

Shortly after deputies arrived they called for an ambulance.