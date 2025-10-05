Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 3232 Burns Saturday and Sunday

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A woods fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Attala Rd. 3232. It burned through Saturday night and into Sunday, keeping Attala County firefighters busy and pushing the limits of resources.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they had a tough time finding a way in to the fire. The Mississippi Forectry Commission was called in for help.

As other fires were reported crews that were on the scene of the fire on 3232 left to fight those fires and returned again to try and knock the blaze down.

By Sunday morning the fire had consumed from 200 to 300 acers and crews were still trying to get it out.