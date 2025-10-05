Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4167; House Catches Fire

SALLIS, Miss.–A woods fire was reported near Youth Center Rd. on Attala Rd. 4167 Saturday about 2:15 p.m.

The fire was reported to have caught a house on fire near the Boodie Down Shack.

At first Central and Sallis firefighters were called out. Then all available units were called.

When firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the back on the house. They worked on getting that part of the fire out.

Entergy was called for electrical concerns.

Attala County deputies were called to help with traffic control.

The fire was reported contained at 2:51 p.m.

As firefighters were able to get the fire controlled some left to go back to a fire they had been previously fighting at Rd. 3232.