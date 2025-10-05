Big Deals!
HomeAttalaWoods Fire on Attala Rd. 4167; House Catches Fire

Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4167; House Catches Fire

by
SHARE NOW
Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4167; House Catches Fire

SALLIS, Miss.–A woods fire was reported near Youth Center Rd. on Attala Rd. 4167 Saturday about 2:15 p.m.

The fire was reported to have caught a house on fire near the Boodie Down Shack.

At first Central and Sallis firefighters were called out. Then all available units were called.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf

When firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the back on the house. They worked on getting that part of the fire out.

Entergy was called for electrical concerns.

Attala County deputies were called to help with traffic control.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

The fire was reported contained at 2:51 p.m.

As firefighters were able to get the fire controlled some left to go back to a fire they had been previously fighting at Rd. 3232.

 

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Garage Fire Spreads Into the Woods

Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4215

Burning Advisory for Attala County

Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 3232 Burns Saturday and Sunday

Car Fire Saturday Morning Near McCool

Car Hits a Tree, Car Catches Fire

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf