HomeLocalThe Parton Party Tour Stop Comes to Kosciusko

The Parton Party Tour Stop Comes to Kosciusko

by

The Parton Party Tour Stop was in downtown Kosciusko Wednesday at Honey’s Place, Mark IV, and Square Floral Company.  Kicks 96 gave away a pair of outdoor Dolly Parton tickets, and the winner was Dawn Hodges.  Square Floral Company gave away 2 dozen yellow roses, and the winner was Sandra Landrum.  Everyone who registered will be in the drawing for the indoor Dolly tickets that will be given away on BMO in the Morning on Kicks 96 Monday morning.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cowboy Day returning to Kosciusko Saturday, Oct. 7

Audio: Kosciusko Superintendent Zach Bost visits The BreckFast Show

Happening today: Kosciusko soccer registration

Photo gallery: Local students visit Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting

Public drunk and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Kosciusko football jamboree moved to Holmes CC