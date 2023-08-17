The Parton Party Tour Stop Comes to Kosciusko

The Parton Party Tour Stop was in downtown Kosciusko Wednesday at Honey’s Place, Mark IV, and Square Floral Company. Kicks 96 gave away a pair of outdoor Dolly Parton tickets, and the winner was Dawn Hodges. Square Floral Company gave away 2 dozen yellow roses, and the winner was Sandra Landrum. Everyone who registered will be in the drawing for the indoor Dolly tickets that will be given away on BMO in the Morning on Kicks 96 Monday morning.
