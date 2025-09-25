UPDATE: 911 Phone Systems Back Operational

UPDATE: 911 phone systems are back operational according to authorities.

The 911 phone systems are currently down in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and surrounding counties.

Officials advise that if you have an emergency, you should still dial 911. If for some reason 911 does not work, you should dial your local emergency phone number (Attala, Leake, and Neshoba numbers listed below).

911 calls may be routed directly to the dispatcher’s line, or you may receive a text message that you can reply to. In some cases, you may also receive a call back from 911.

Please DO NOT call 911 just to see if your call will go through. This is tying up phone lines and some emergency calls may not go through.

Local Emergency Phone Numbers:

Kosciusko/Attala emergencies: 662-289-3131

Leake County Sheriff’s Office: 601-267-7361

Carthage Police Department: 601-267-8011

Carthage Fire Department: 601-267-8473

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office: 601-656-1414

Philadelphia Police Department: 601-656-2131

Philadelphia Fire Department: 601-656-5841