Aggravated Domestic Violence and Possession of Stolen Property Among Recent Attala Arrests

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office announces the following recent arrests:

August 15, 2025

  • Danielle Marie Lane – arrested on an indictment for possession of stolen property.
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Tommy Pender

August 16, 2025

  • Robert Lewis – arrested for DUI (3rd offense).
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Blake Burns
  • Michael Lee Bell – arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, and resisting arrest.
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Braxton Goza

August 17, 2025

  • Robert Louis King – arrested for driving while license suspended (DWLS), disobeying a traffic device, and no insurance.
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Blake Burns

August 24, 2025

  • Edward Earl Coats – arrested on felony malicious mischief warrants.
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Jaroderick Teague
  • Jamie Black – arrested for aggravated domestic violence, arson (fourth degree, attempt to burn), and resisting arrest.
    Arresting Officer: Deputy Cobi Edwards

“The Attala County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting and serving the citizens of our county.”
Arrest reports sent to Breezy News by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

