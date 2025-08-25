Aggravated Domestic Violence and Possession of Stolen Property Among Recent Attala Arrests

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office announces the following recent arrests:

August 15, 2025

Danielle Marie Lane – arrested on an indictment for possession of stolen property.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Tommy Pender

August 16, 2025

Robert Lewis – arrested for DUI (3rd offense).

Arresting Officer: Deputy Blake Burns

Michael Lee Bell – arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Braxton Goza

August 17, 2025

Robert Louis King – arrested for driving while license suspended (DWLS), disobeying a traffic device, and no insurance.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Blake Burns

August 24, 2025

Edward Earl Coats – arrested on felony malicious mischief warrants.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Jaroderick Teague

Jamie Black – arrested for aggravated domestic violence, arson (fourth degree, attempt to burn), and resisting arrest.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Cobi Edwards

Arrest reports sent to Breezy News by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.