Domestic Violence, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

by
KENDRICK R CARTER, 42, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Indecent Exposure, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $2,400, $500.

FAITH KIDANE, 25, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

DAVID D STEWART, 31, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrests, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $3,100, $1,000, $1,300, $1,100.

DOMINICK A WILLIAMS, 39, of Forest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $1,200, $2,400, $0.

