The Attala County Co-op is getting a new look. Co-op manager, Matthew Edwards, told Breezynews they were excited to have a new look on the outside that represents what the store is on the inside. The estimated time of completion is end of August.

The exterior was designed by Zach Rawson of Rawson 3D Designs and Plans, LLC. Dusty Pee and crew with Central Building and Barn is doing the construction.