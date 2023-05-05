Attala County School District Gives Honors

The Attala County School District had an awards ceremony recognizing and honoring the District’s Parent, Teacher, Paraprofessional, and Administrator of the Year as well as each school’s Parent, Paraprofessional, and Teacher of the Year.

District Administrator of the Year:

Mr. Ryan Renfrow

District Teacher of the Year:

Mrs. Pam McDaniel

District Parent of the Year:

Ms. Chitina Johnson

District Paraprofessional of the Year:

Mrs. Annie McCain

Parents of the Year:

Mr. & Mrs. Isaiah Kitchens-Long Creek Elem.

Ms. Chitina Johnson-McAdams High School

Mrs. Leslie Dees-Greenlee Elem.

Not pictured: Mrs. Brittany Sisson- Ethel High School

Paraprofessional of the Year:

Mrs. Annie McCain-Long Creek Elem.

Mrs. Raquel Johnson-McAdams High School

Mrs. Lisa Odom-Greenlee Elem.

Not pictured: Mrs. Angela Hannah- Ethel

Teachers of the Year:

Ms. Gloria Overstreet-McAdams High School

Mr. Kenneth Georgia-Career Tech Center

Mrs. Sabrina Teague Luckett- Long Creek Elementary School

Mrs. Pam McDaniel- Greenlee Elementary School

Mrs. Casey Johnson- Ethel High School