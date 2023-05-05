Attala County School District Gives Honors

The Attala County School District had an awards ceremony recognizing and honoring the District’s Parent, Teacher, Paraprofessional, and Administrator of the Year as well as each school’s Parent, Paraprofessional, and Teacher of the Year.
District Administrator of the Year:
Mr. Ryan Renfrow
District Teacher of the Year:
Mrs. Pam McDaniel
District Parent of the Year:
Ms. Chitina Johnson
District Paraprofessional of the Year:
Mrs. Annie McCain
Parents of the Year:
Mr. & Mrs. Isaiah Kitchens-Long Creek Elem.
Ms. Chitina Johnson-McAdams High School
Mrs. Leslie Dees-Greenlee Elem.
Not pictured: Mrs. Brittany Sisson- Ethel High School
Paraprofessional of the Year:
Mrs. Annie McCain-Long Creek Elem.
Mrs. Raquel Johnson-McAdams High School
Mrs. Lisa Odom-Greenlee Elem.
Not pictured: Mrs. Angela Hannah- Ethel
Teachers of the Year:
Ms. Gloria Overstreet-McAdams High School
Mr. Kenneth Georgia-Career Tech Center
Mrs. Sabrina Teague Luckett- Long Creek Elementary School
Mrs. Pam McDaniel- Greenlee Elementary School
Mrs. Casey Johnson- Ethel High School