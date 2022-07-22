HomeAttalaAttala County Shooting Under Investigation

Attala County Shooting Under Investigation

At approximately 10:28 p.m., Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a home on Attala Road 5217, a road that cuts between Attala Road 5226 and 5224 near Ethel. The call that came in stated that a woman had accidentally shot her husband.

The man had a gunshot to the abdomen and was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala, then transported on to UMMC.

Attala County Sheriff’s Department has stated that this was possibly an accidental shooting, but it is currently under investigation.

