ATV Crash Lands One in Hospital

by
An ATV wreck on Sunday, August 12, just after 3 p.m. prompted response from Attala first responders.

According to scanner traffic, the ATV crashed into a tree in a wooded area off Highway 12 in the Sallis area.

Attala County Deputies, the Attala County Fire Department, Sallis Volunteer firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene.

Emergency crews located the victim in the woods and carried them out to the ambulance on a backboard.

The patient was transported to a hospital in Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries.

