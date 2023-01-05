Audio: City of Kosciusko purchases security cameras to be installed on city streets

The City of Kosciusko will soon have security cameras on a couple of city streets.
Aldermen recently voted to buy two cameras from Flock Safety.
The cameras are designed as a tool to help law enforcement in solving crimes involving vehicles.
An except from the company website reads:
“7/10 crimes are committed with the use of a vehicle. Capture the vehicle details you need to track leads and solve crime. Flock Safety’s patented Vehicle Fingerprint™ technology lets you search by vehicle make, color, type, license plate, state of the license plate, missing plate, covered plate, paper plate, and unique vehicle details like roof racks, bumper stickers, and more.”
According to Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle, the company will do a study to decide the precise location of where the cameras will be placed.
For more information, visit Flocksafety.com.
Audio: Kyle discusses the cameras during Minute with the Mayor