Audio: Kosciusko based singer/songwriter Lauren Lindsay visits The BreckFast Show

Kosciusko based singer/songwriter Lauren Lindsay visited The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to discuss her career in music and the release of her first single “Feather.”

You can find all of her release dates and upcoming shows at her official Facebook page: Lauren Lindsay Music.

“Feather” can be found on all major music streaming platforms and listen for it on the all new Breezy 103.7.

