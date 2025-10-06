Bank of Commerce and Holmes County Bank Merger Complete

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Monday, October 6, 2025

Bank of Commerce and Holmes County Bank Complete Merger,Expanding Community Banking Across Mississippi

(Greenwood, MS, and Lexington, MS – October 6, 2025) – Bank of Commerce, through its parent company Commerce Bancorp Inc., and Holmes County Bank, through its parent Holmes County Corporation, today announced the successful completion of their merger. Effective immediately, the combined bank strengthens its position as one of Mississippi’s leading community banks, with 16 branches

across North and Central Mississippi and more than $1.1 billion in total assets.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our customers and communities,” said Bryan Thornhill,

President and CEO of Commerce. “By coming together, Bank of Commerce and Holmes County Bank

are uniting two strong traditions of community banking. Customers will continue to see the familiar faces

they know and trust, while gaining access to expanded products, services, and a larger branch network

across Mississippi.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Bank of Commerce,” said Robert Killebrew, President and

CEO of Holmes County Bank. “We are both true community banks with strong ties to Mississippi and

our communities. We believe this will be a success for all of our customers and clients, as well as our

employees and our communities.”

As of October 6, all Holmes County Bank branches are now officially operating as part of Bank of

Commerce. Customers will notice updated signage and branding, but branch teams and day-to-day

service will remain the same.

Beginning October 20, 2025, existing Holmes County Bank customers will be able to conduct all banking business at any of the 16 Bank of Commerce locations throughout Mississippi. For any questions concerning your banking needs, please contact Bank of Commerce at 662-453-4142 or consult the Conversion Guide you recently received via mail.