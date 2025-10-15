Boswell Media Manager speaks to Multimedia Students at Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. — October 1, 2025 — Students in the Multimedia program at the

Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the importance of copyright from Melissa Boswell Townsend, manager of Boswell Media, during a special presentation held on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Townsend spoke to the students about how copyright laws protect creative work in media,

journalism, and broadcasting. She emphasized the value of original content, ethical media practices, and the consequences of copyright infringement—especially in the digital age when photos, videos, and music are widely shared online.

Students in the Multimedia program are currently studying digital media production, including photography, video editing, and design. Townsend’s visit connected classroom lessons to real-world applications, showing students how copyright and media ethics apply in professional settings.

Program instructor Sheri Burrell said the presentation was an invaluable addition to the curriculum.

“Having someone from the industry like Mrs. Townsend helps students see how what they’re learning in class is used every day in real media work,” the instructor said. “She brought real-world perspective and advice that will stay with them as they move forward in their creative careers.”

Boswell Media, headquartered in Kosciusko, operates several local radio stations and digital media platforms, making it a cornerstone of the central Mississippi communications community.

Townsend’s visit is part of an ongoing effort at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center to connect students with professionals in the field and prepare them for careers in multimedia, broadcasting, and digital communications.