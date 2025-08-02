Big Deals!
HomeLocalBribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

MERCEDES K BROOKS, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

 

FREDERICK D FORD, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $500.

 

AMARIANNA S GRIFFIN, 25, of Florence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $6,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JONATHAN N ICKOM, 26, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $900.

 

MARK L LEWIS, 36, of Brandon, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ODESSA MARTIN, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

CASSIDEY A NICKEY, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

CARLEY W PHILLIPS, 26, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

MITCHELL ROBERTS, 33, of Collinsville, Felony Bribery of Jurors/ Arbitrators / Referees, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Other Agency, DUI – Other Substance, Reckless Driving, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500, N/A, $1,500, $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER L THOMAS, 30, of Jackson, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SHAFFER D WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Possible Stabbing Victim From Holmes Co. Goes to Attala ER

Grand Larceny, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Parent Night planned for Aug. 11 at Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center

Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake