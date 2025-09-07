Bulldogs Dominate in first win under Coach TD Grays

Big Deals!
The McAdams Bulldogs erupted for over 500 yards of offense and cruised to a 58-12 victory over Discovery Christian School, earning their first win under new head coach TD Grays.

Quarterback Gavin Brown threw for four touchdowns, connecting twice with Andre Brown, including a 49-yard strike and a 40-yard score. He also found Jaeden Harmon for a 46-yard touchdown and Jarmarius Mitchell on a 66-yard bomb.

Andre Brown was unstoppable, racking up a 67-yard and a 50-yard rushing touchdown to go along with his two receiving scores. Gavin Brown added a 57-yard touchdown run of his own, finishing a near-perfect night for the Bulldogs’ offense, which added 251 rushing yards to its aerial assault.

The defense got in on the scoring as well, with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap off the rout.

The Bulldogs, 1-0, will go on the road this week (Sept. 12) to face JZ George.

