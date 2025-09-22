Bulldogs remain unbeaten after 44-21 win over St. Andrews

The McAdams Bulldogs are just one of only two unbeaten teams in 1A following a 44-21 homecoming win over St. Andrews Friday night.

It was the Bulldogs’ rushing attack that carried them to victory over the Saints, racking up over 225 yards on on 42 carries.

The Bulldogs were led by QB Gavin Brown, as the senior ran the ball 14 times for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Also big in the run game for McAdams were running backs Andre Brown (15 carries/62 yards, 2 TDs) and Jayden Young (15 carries/58 yards, 2 TDs).

The Bulldogs will be back on the road this Friday (Sept. 19) to face Riverside.