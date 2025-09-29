Bulldogs remain undefeated win shutout win over Riverside

Big Deals!
The McAdams Bulldogs are still unbeaten following a 40-0 win over Riverside Friday night.

The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t be stopped, putting up 214 passing yards and 201 rushing yards for a 415 yard total.

McAdams was led by QB Andre Brown, who went 8/16 passing for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 10 times for 112 yards.

The Bulldogs also got a great rushing performance from Jay Young, who had 9 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Jarmarius Mitchell caught 4 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown while DJ Fleming had 3 receptions for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will be back at home this Friday (Oct. 3) to face their rivals the Ethel Tigers in The Attala County Super Bowl.

