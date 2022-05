Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

At 8:31 p.m., Attala County Fire Department responded to calls reporting a camper on fire on Attala Road 1150 near the Williamsville area. The camper was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says the camper was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.