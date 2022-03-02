Central Mississippi’s 60-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 2

HomeAttalaCentral Mississippi’s 60-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 2

“Picking 35” is coming back to Kosciusko and surrounding communities.

Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 2, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

Registration forms to be included on the official map can be picked up at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

The cost is $20 and the deadline to enter is March 14.

For more information, contact Kosciusko-Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

 

