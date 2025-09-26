Child Abuse and Disorderly Conduct Among Recent Attala County Arrests

On 9/19/25, Paul Stevens was arrested for Controlled Substance: Possession of Schedule I or II – 2 – 10 grams or 10-20 dosage units and MV Seatbelt Violation by Deputy Cobi Edwards.

On 9/21/25, Shakra Wilson was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officer by Deputy Lucas Smith.

On 9/22/25, Gatlin Ellis was arrested for Felony Child Abuse by Sgt. Blake Burns

On 9/22/25, Savanna Bramlett was arrested for Felony Child Abuse by Sgt. Blake Burns

On 9/25/25, Michael Bell was arrested for Willfully Tresspassing by Deputy Bo Overby.

Arrest reports are sent to Breezy News by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.