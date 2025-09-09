Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

RAY JEAN H AUTHEMENT, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOSEPH BOUNDS, 48, of Lake, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

TIMOTHY BRAY, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, KPD. Bond $2,400 X 2, $500.

JEFFERY CALLINGTON, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,100, $500.

KENDARIUS D CARTER, 27, of Canton, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Contributing to the Neglect of Delinquency of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, KPD. Bond $1,000, $1,800, $800, $2,300, $2,400, $500, $300.

JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 32, of Durant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, No Tag, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,400, $0, $0, $500, $400, $900.

RAY C HENDERSON, 26, of Crystal Spring, Court Order, ACSO. Bond N/A.

TERRANCE L HUTCHINS, 60, of Carthage, Court Order, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JAVANTE T JACKSON, 22, of Starkville, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

RAYMOND KELLY, 56, of Winona, Court Order – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ABEL J MIGUEL, 22, of Albertville, AL, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL MOSES, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 54, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond N/A.

JONATHAN A SHUMAKER, 43, of McCool, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,000.

JOHNAILE L SMITH, 52, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

WESLEY J WILLIAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, KPD. Bond $5,000, N/A.