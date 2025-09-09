Big Deals!
HomeAttalaDomestic Violence, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

RAY JEAN H AUTHEMENT, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

JOSEPH BOUNDS, 48, of Lake, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

TIMOTHY BRAY, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, KPD.  Bond $2,400 X 2, $500.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf

 

JEFFERY CALLINGTON, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,100, $500.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

KENDARIUS D CARTER, 27, of Canton, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Contributing to the Neglect of Delinquency of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,800, $800, $2,300, $2,400, $500, $300.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 32, of Durant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, No Tag, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $0, $0, $500, $400, $900.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Revival-Food-Giveaway-flyer-1.pdf

 

RAY C HENDERSON, 26, of Crystal Spring, Court Order, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

TERRANCE L HUTCHINS, 60, of Carthage, Court Order, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

JAVANTE T JACKSON, 22, of Starkville, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

tel: 6622893161

 

RAYMOND KELLY, 56, of Winona, Court Order – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

ABEL J MIGUEL, 22, of Albertville, AL, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

MICHAEL MOSES, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 54, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond N/A.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

JONATHAN A SHUMAKER, 43, of McCool, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

JOHNAILE L SMITH, 52, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

WESLEY J WILLIAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, KPD.  Bond $5,000, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Revival-Food-Giveaway-flyer-1.pdf

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Florence vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

VIDEO STREAM – Florence vs Kosciusko

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

Holmes County Sheriff Warns of Donation Scam

Two Crashes Reported in Kosciusko and Attala County

Domestic Violence, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE