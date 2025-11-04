DUIs, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids in Kosciusko Arrests

TIMOTHY BRAY, 36, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JUSTIN M HIGGINS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, KPD. Bond $1,772, $500.

DA MAREYAE KERN, 19, of Kosciusko, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, KPD. Bond $2,400.

SACCARIO O MERRITT, 22, of Ethel, Driving with Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,000, $500, $800.

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 48, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,100.

REGINALD D THOMAS, 48, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, No Insurance, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $2,100, $1,200, $0, $0, $0.