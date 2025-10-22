Big Deals!
HomeLocalDurant Man Killed in Crash near Goodman

Durant Man Killed in Crash near Goodman

by
SHARE NOW
Durant Man Killed in Crash near Goodman

FROM THE MISS. HIGHWAY PATROL:

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 6:37 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on US-51 south of Goodman in Holmes County.

A 2004 Honda Accord driven by 69-year-old Larry Ray Horton of Durant, MS, traveled south on Highway 51 when it left the roadway and collided with an embankment.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Carousel-Christmas-Open-House-flyer.pdf

Larry Ray Horton was ejected from the vehicle, received fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 62-year-old Alonzo Freeman of Goodman, MS, was transported to UMMC in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122227021280262867&set=gm.24071310372544587&idorvanity=273737589395199

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Murder Caught on Video, Man Found Guilty

Crash Wednesday Morning on Hwy 19 in Attala

Ag Pilots Killed in Crashes Now Remembered with Memorial

Former Radio Host Killed in Parkway Accident

Missing Attala Man Found Deceased

UPDATE: Found Deceased – Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Locating Missing Ethel Man

https://brand.site/bettersaidwiththread