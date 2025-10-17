Big Deals!
Ethel 1-A South State Volleyball Champions Fall to Ingomar in Final

The 1-A South State Champions Ethel High School Volleyball Team traveled to Mississippi College to play for the state championship on Friday.  They played the North State Champions Ingomar Falcons.

The Falcons won the first set 25-22.  Ingomar also won the second set, 25-21.  In a clean sweep, the Ingomar Falcons defeated the Ethel Tigers for the state championship.  Ethel finishes the season as the South State Champions with a record of 27-1.

The seniors, Brailyn Rone, Sadie Kate Wood, Elena White, Riley Beauchamp, Haleigh Hutchison, Rylie Renfrow, Brooke Bishop, and Myra Barksdale were named Players of the Game.

Congratulations to the Ethel High School Volleyball Team for an exciting season and becoming the South State Champions!

