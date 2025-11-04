Ethel High School Honors Rowan Biggart as Student of the First Nine Weeks

ETHEL, Miss. — Ethel High School has named Rowan Biggart as its Student of the First Nine Weeks, recognizing his outstanding character, kindness, and dedication to his classmates and teachers.

Biggart was selected for the honor after receiving high praise from teachers for his positive attitude, strong work ethic, and daily acts of kindness.

“One of the kindest and humblest souls that I have ever met,” one teacher wrote. “He has a heart for service and is a very respectful young man. His selfless acts each day—holding the door for countless students and speaking kind words—brighten not only my day, but have impacted the entire student body at Harvard on the Hill. Rowan is known campus-wide by young and old as a kind spirit and as the young man that holds doors for everyone!”

Other teachers echoed those sentiments, describing Biggart as “very courteous” and “always polite, respectful, and helpful.” They noted his determination and commitment to his studies, saying, “He is a hardworking student who never gives up.”

Principal Culley Newman expressed his pride in Biggart’s recognition, saying, “I am proud Rowan is a member of Ethel.”