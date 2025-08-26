Ethel native among Mississippi State’s 13th Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program cohort

Attala County’s Kathryn “Katy Jo” Newman, a sophomore elementary education major from Ethel, is among 34 Mississippi State scholarship recipients in one of the state’s most prestigious teacher education programs.

Housed in the university’s College of Education, the Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program is a collaborative endeavor with the University of Mississippi. The scholarship, available to majors in K-12 education, includes full tuition, housing, dining, books, a $1,000 technology stipend and a fully funded national or study-abroad experience.

Funded by the Jackson-based Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation, the scholarship is valued at approximately $100,000 over four years.

“We are excited to welcome these future educators and our 13th cohort of METP scholars from across the state and nation,” said Teresa Jayroe, dean of MSU’s College of Education. “The support from the Robert M. Hearin Foundation for our outstanding METP scholars positively impacts education and communities across the state of Mississippi.”

Competitive applicants should have at least a 28 ACT-or 1310 SAT-score and a 3.5 high school GPA. Applicants participate in an interview with faculty, submit an essay on their interest in the teaching profession and commit to teaching in Mississippi in their program area for at least five years after graduation. This obligation may be deferred if students decide to enter graduate degree programs.

“Each year, the METP cohort reminds us of the power of investing in passionate, high-achieving future educators,” said Kim Hall, associate dean of MSU’s College of Education and coprincipal investigator for the METP grant. “These scholars bring fresh energy, purpose and leadership to the field of education. We are proud to support them as they begin a journey that will have lasting impact in classrooms and communities across Mississippi.”

MSU’s College of Education is home to five academic departments, a division of education, one research unit and numerous service units. Learn more at www.educ.msstate.edu.