Ethel Tigers win South State Championship; will play for 1A State Title (video, audio, photos)

The Ethel Tigers volleyball team captured the 1A South State Championship with a 3-1 win over Resurrection Catholic in front of a packed house Monday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a fast start, winning the first two sets 25-17 and 25-22. After dropping the 3rd set, the Tigers closed out the match with a 25-14 win to secure victory.

With the win, the Tigers remain unbeaten (28-0) and advance to the MHSAA Class 1A State Championship match.

They’ll face Ingomar on Friday, Oct. 17 at noon at Mississippi College in Clinton.

Audio: Head Coach Jennifer Black