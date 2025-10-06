Felony Drug, Felony DUI, and Petit Larceny in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

BILLIE J BROWN, 47, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrests, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000.

ERIK W BURKS, 43, of Grenada, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CYNTHIA F CROWDER, 53, of Durant, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, KPD. Bond $1,800, $400.

KENTRELL DOTSON, 21, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 54, of Kosciusko, Open Container, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Indecent Exposure, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500, $1,200, $1,200, $1,400, $600.

CHRISTOPHER M REED, 18, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $900.

JOHNTAVIOUS R RIMMER, 23, of Sallis, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Malicious Mischief, Speeding, Hold – Detainer for ACSO, KPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

COURTLANDT J TURNBO, 27, DUI – 1st, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, KPD. Bond $1,800, $400.

JASON F WALLACE, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, KPD. Bond $2,200.

WESLEY J WILLIAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond N/A, $5,000.