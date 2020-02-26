Fireworks show announced for Natchez Trace Festival Family Night

For the second year in a row, fireworks are coming to Natchez Trace Festival Family Night.

The show is set for Friday, April 24 at 9:30 pm.

The fireworks will be staged in the parking lot behind the Jefferson Street branch of Citizen’s National Bank in downtown Kosciusko.

Spectators can watch the fireworks from a number of places downtown.

Other activities planned for that evening include Moomba area for kids and a karaoke competition.

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 25.

Contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office at 662-289-2981 for more information.