A karaoke competition is returning to Family Night at this year’s Natchez Trace Festival.

Contest will be held on Friday Night, April 23 at 6:30 PM on E Jefferson Street near Craft Cleaners and the Moomba Area.

First, second, and third place winners will receive cash prizes.

The entry fee is $20.

Entry forms can be found here.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.