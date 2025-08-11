Former 4-star MS State receiver to transfer to Holmes CC

Big Deals!
A former Mississippi State Bulldog football player is transferring to Holmes Community College.

According to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.com, Sardis native JJ Harrell will join the HCC Bulldogs for the 2025 season.

Harrell played four games at receiver for MS State last season, before transferring to Arkansas State for the spring.

The North Panola High School alumnus was a 4-star recruit his senior season with offers from Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss.

