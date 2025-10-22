Gas Prices in MS Hit Nine-Month Low

Gas prices in Mississippi are at their lowest level since early January. AAA says the average price statewide has dipped below $2.62 a gallon, down about 14 cents from this year’s peak price back in April. The auto club says several factors are impacting what we’re paying at the pumps including cheaper crude oil, lower demand for gas and the changeover to less expensive winter-blend fuel. Add to that a quiet hurricane season that’s helped to keep prices low. Across much of the local area, gas is selling for a good bit less than AAA’s statewide average. Gas Buddy.com says prices are as low as $2.38 in Carthage and $2.49 in Philadelphia. But in Kosciusko, the lowest price Gas Buddy found was $2.69.
2 comments
Emmett OdomOctober 22, 2025 at 6:19 AM
I’m not at all shocked that gas prices are higher in Kosciusko. Same old story. Everything is higher here, especially gas. Kosciusko is a Democrat{Liberal} run town and gas is pretty much controlled by a few.
Randy OdomOctober 22, 2025 at 6:23 AM
I tried to post a comment here and it would not allow me. I do not use vulgar lanquage and I mentioned no names. Nothing rude, cruel or dis-respectful. Just my opinion on why gas prices are higher here.