Holmes Community College unveils new athletic logo

Holmes Community College, marking its 100th year, is rolling out a bold new logo and branding for its athletic programs.

The revamped design, spearheaded by the college’s Department of Marketing and Recruiting, was crafted in-house by multimedia specialist Stephanie Wood.

“The new logo is custom to Holmes. We really tried to create something that we could call our own, which is hard when so many schools use a bulldog mascot,” Wood said. “We also wanted our look to better appeal to current and future Holmes athletes. The new logo is further evidence of our commitment to our players, coaches, and community.”

The updated bulldog logo retains its iconic grey shading and cardinal red collar but adopts a sharper, more angular design with bold outlines for enhanced contrast.

The redesign reflects years of feedback from coaches and players, who favored a forward-facing bulldog with a fiercer expression and a modern illustrative style.

“We hoped to keep some resemblance to our previous bulldog logo, while bringing it up to date with modern athletic trends,” Wood said. “I think he has a determined, more aggressive demeanor, but he’s still approachable.

”The logo is part of a broader branding overhaul, five years in the making, which includes a custom typeface, new word marks, and a streamlined color palette of black, white, grey, and cardinal red.

The refreshed identity aligns with recent upgrades to athletic facilities at Holmes’ Goodman and Ridgeland campuses, reinforcing the college’s commitment to its athletic programs and community.