It was a Busy Memorial Day Weekend for First Responders in Attala

First responders in Attala and Kosciusko were dispatched to several calls over the weekend, most of which were for trespassers and disturbances. Along with those, there were also reports of a tree down on South Huntington St., a woods fire, two wrecks, and shots fired.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

At 12:24 a.m., Attala County Deputies, EMS, Ethel Volunteers, and Attala Central Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Attala Road 5216 with minor injuries.

At 10:48 p.m., Attala Central Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on Church Street in Ethel. Only minor injuries were reported.

Monday, May 29, 2023

At approximately 5:00 pm, Attala Central Fire Department was notified of a controlled burn that had gotten out of hand. When firemen arrived, they alerted Mississippi Forestry Commission to dig a lane around the fire to keep it from spreading.

Kosciusko Police responded to calls reporting shots fired on Fairground St. just after 7:00 p.m. Read more about this incident by clicking here.