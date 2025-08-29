Katrina: 20 years later – Stories from central Mississippi

On Aug. 29, 2005 (20 years ago today), Hurricane Katrina made landfall on along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

At the time, the storm was the worst natural disaster in American history.

In this story are reports, images, and audio leading up to and after the storm made landfall. There are also stories from those in central Mississippi who recount their experience with the storm.

This banner was posted to BreezyNews.com in late August 2005 for full coverage and tracking of the hurricane.

Randy Bell worked around the clock covering Hurricane Katrina’s as it approached the Mississippi Gulf Coast

And he was there after the storm made landfall and for the aftermath that followed…

Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell with a story on how Breezy New and Kicks News covered the storm:

Boswell Media’s Breck Riley recounts what his remembers of the storm in Kosciusko:

In the days that followed the storm, several churches and other groups in Mississippi opened their facilities to house those that were displaced from their homes because of the storm.

Chris Davis and Josh West spoke to some of those evacuees who were staying at First Baptist Church in Flora.

BreezyNews report from Sept. 7 2005: Entergy working to restore power….9 days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

BreezyNews report from Sept. 8, 2005: West Baptist Church collecting relief items to send to Gulfport.

BreezyNews report from Oct. 8 2005: Magnolia Bible College and South Huntington Street Church of Christ host New Orleans evacuees

Pictures from the BreezyNews and KicksNews archives:

Images of the Natchez Trace Parkway being closed at Kosciusko due to so many downed trees.

Images of damage in Kosciusko

An evacuee walking her dogs outside of a Kosciusko hotel.

Janelle Pigg and Johnny Jones from Leake County emergency management

A screenshot from Leake County Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone’s computer, tracking the projected path of the hurricane.