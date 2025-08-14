KHS grad named Police Chief at Holmes CC Goodman Campus

*Story by Steve Diffey.

Ebenezer native Patrick Sample has been named the new chief of police at the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of Patrick Sample as our new Chief of Police,” Goodman Campus Vice President Andy Wood said. “Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. We are confident that we will not miss a beat with him following Chief Joey Merriman.”

Sample, a Kosciusko High School graduate, graduated from the Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Moorhead in 2016. Sample came to Holmes in 2014 working in both security and with the grounds department until becoming a police officer in 2016. He was elevated to sergeant in 2018.

He received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Holmes Community College in 2021.

In his spare time, he enjoys riding his motorcycle, wine making and traveling. He is the son of Sam and Jamie Sample of Ebenezer. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt.