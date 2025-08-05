Kicks Picks returning for its 22nd season

Big Deals!
Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is returning for its 22nd season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from The Junction, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season will win the grand prize from Ozark Ag in Carthage.

The first week of picks will be available Monday, Aug. 25.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

