Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center October Staff Spotlight: Amy Price

Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center October Staff Spotlight: Amy Price

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center October Staff Spotlight: Amy Price

The Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center proudly recognizes Amy Price, dedicated Health Science instructor, as its October Staff Spotlight.

Mrs. Price goes above and beyond to prepare students for future careers in healthcare. She combines hands-on learning with real-world experiences, inspiring students to develop both professional skills and leadership qualities.

This month, she accompanied her student, Kameron Fortenberry, to the 2025 HOSA Washington Leadership Conference, where he represented Mississippi as State Vice-President.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Her guidance, encouragement, and passion for teaching continue to open doors for students and help them succeed at the highest level.

tel: 6622893161
2 comments
  1. Gail Graham
    Gail Graham
    October 3, 2025 at 9:24 AM

    Congratulations Amy!!

    Reply
  2. Mary Williams
    Mary Williams
    October 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM

    Congratulations Amy. You are so deserving, and we are so happy for you. Mae Mae and Philip

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo: Ethel announces September Teacher of the Month

OWBGC to host Breast Cancer Awareness Rally October 10

Farm Bureau Coaches Show – October 2, 2025

FBC Fall Festival planned for October 26

October calendar for the Attala County Library

Farm Bureau Coaches Show – September 25, 2025

https://www.msstatefair.com/