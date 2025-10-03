Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center October Staff Spotlight: Amy Price

The Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center proudly recognizes Amy Price, dedicated Health Science instructor, as its October Staff Spotlight.

Mrs. Price goes above and beyond to prepare students for future careers in healthcare. She combines hands-on learning with real-world experiences, inspiring students to develop both professional skills and leadership qualities.

This month, she accompanied her student, Kameron Fortenberry, to the 2025 HOSA Washington Leadership Conference, where he represented Mississippi as State Vice-President.

Her guidance, encouragement, and passion for teaching continue to open doors for students and help them succeed at the highest level.