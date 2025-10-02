Ethel students attends HOSA conference in Washington D.C.

Kameron Fortenberry, a Health Science student at the Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center and a senior at Ethel High School, recently represented Mississippi as the State Vice-President of HOSA–Future Health Professionals.

Fortenberry, along with his Health Science instructor Amy Price, attended the 2025 HOSA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. The event brought together state officers and advisors from across the nation to develop leadership skills, network with peers, and advocate for healthcare education.

During the conference, the group also participated in a community service project, visited many of the National Monuments, explored the Smithsonian Museums, and toured the U.S. Capitol and House floor.

In addition to their time in Washington, the Mississippi HOSA officer team and advisors traveled to New York City, where they visited significant landmarks, including the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the Statue of Liberty.

Price said the experience was both educational and inspiring for her student.

“Kameron is an outstanding leader, and this opportunity allowed him to grow personally and professionally while representing his school, community, and state,” she noted.

Fortenberry expressed his appreciation for the opportunity, saying, “HOSA has opened so many doors for me and shown me the power of people working together to make a difference in healthcare.”

A special thank you is extended to the many businesses and individuals who generously donated to make this trip possible, allowing Kameron to represent Mississippi and Attala County at the national level.