Kosciusko Big Red Band to compete in championships this weekend

The Kosciusko Big Red Band will compete in the MHSAA Marching Band Championships this weekend.

The band’s scheduled performance is 1:15 pm at Pearl High School Saturday, Oct. 25.

The band boosters and parents are planning a send off gathering Saturday morning and are inviting community members to participate.

The send off gathering will be at Kosciusko High School beginning at 9:00 am Saturday morning.

Supporters are asked to line the driveway with vehicles and signs to wave at the band as they head out for championships.