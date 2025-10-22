Big Deals!
Kosciusko Big Red Band to compete in championships this weekend
The Kosciusko Big Red Band will compete in the MHSAA Marching Band Championships this weekend.

The band’s scheduled performance is 1:15 pm at Pearl High School Saturday, Oct. 25.

The band boosters and parents are planning a send off gathering Saturday morning and are inviting community members to participate.

The send off gathering will be at Kosciusko High School beginning at 9:00 am Saturday morning.

Supporters are asked to line the driveway with vehicles and signs to wave at the band as they head out for championships.

